Why a Minnesota Jury Ordered Johnson & Johnson To Pay $65.5 Million in Damages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been directed to pay $65.6 million to a Minnesota woman who was diagnosed with cancer following the use of their talcum powder.

What Happened: A Minnesota jury awarded Anna Jean Houghton Carley, a mother of three, $65.5 million on Friday. Carley contended that her exposure to asbestos through Johnson & Johnson’s talcum products led to her developing lung cancer.

The jury concluded that Carley deserved compensation after using Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder throughout her childhood and subsequently developing mesothelioma, a cancer primarily triggered by asbestos exposure. Johnson & Johnson has announced its intention to appeal the verdict.

As per the report by New York Post, during the 13-day trial, Carley’s legal team argued that Johnson & Johnson knowingly sold talc-based products contaminated with asbestos and failed to warn Carley’s family about potential risks associated with the product.

“This case was not about compensation only. It was about truth and accountability,” stated Carley’s attorney Ben Braly.

Despite the verdict, Johnson & Johnson continues to assert that their baby powder is safe, asbestos-free, and not a cancer-causing agent.

Why It Matters: This verdict marks the latest in a string of legal battles Johnson & Johnson has faced over allegations that its talc in baby powder and Shower to Shower body powder is linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

The outcome of this case could potentially influence future lawsuits against the company regarding its talc-based products.

Image: Shutterstock/Skorzewiak