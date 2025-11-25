Senators Demand Meta Be Investigated For Billions In Profits From Facebook Scams

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) have called for an investigation and regulatory action against Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) over its alleged profiting from fraudulent advertisements on its platforms.

Citing reports from Reuters that revealed internal company documents, the senators alleged Meta earns billions — potentially as much as $16 billion annually — from hosting ads for scams, illegal products and high-risk fraudulent schemes.

In response, Sens. Blumenthal and Hawley have formally urged federal regulators, specifically the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to immediate investigations.

"Meta's central, facilitating role in scams against consumers is unprecedented: by its own employees' assessment, Meta was involved in one-third of all successful scams in the U.S. and was unmatched by other Big Tech platforms," the senators wrote.

Their demands include enforcement actions that would force Meta to:

Disgorge all profits earned from fraudulent advertising.

Impose steep civil penalties.

Hold individual executives personally accountable.

The senators alleged Meta made conscious, business-driven choices to enable and profit from this illicit activity, pointing to the continued presence of highly identifiable scam ads — including crypto fraud, illicit gambling and deepfakes impersonating politicians — in Meta’s public ad library.

The allegations also suggested Meta reduced its safety staff while heavily investing in AI, a move the senators believed exacerbated the problem, making its platforms a “scourge on consumers, our economy, and our national security.”

