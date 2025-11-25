Comcast To Pay $1.5 Million FCC Fine Over Vendor Data Breach Exposing More Than 230,000 Accounts

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been slapped with a $1.5 million fine by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) following a data breach by one of its vendors.

Thousands Of Internet, TV Customers Affected

Comcast vendor Financial Business and Consumer Solutions (FBCS) exposed the personal data of around 237,000 current and former customers, who used Comcast’s internet, TV, and home security services.

FBCS went bankrupt before revealing the August 2024 data breach.

Under the settlement, Comcast will adopt a new compliance plan with strengthened vendor oversight and customer-privacy safeguards, the FCC said.

Market Strength Amid Rising Pressure

This fine comes at a time when Comcast is already under the spotlight due to its ongoing tussle with President Donald Trump. Trump has been targeting Comcast’s parent company, NBC, for its content and business practices.

Meanwhile, Comcast reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by its internet price-lock guarantee and bundled plans. The company’s revenue of $31.2 billion surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.7 billion.



According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Comcast has a growth score of 68.68% and a momentum rating of 12.11%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading media companies.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, the stock declined 29.29%. On Monday, Comcast stock fell 3.25% to close at $26.46, as per Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.