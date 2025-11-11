Trump Targets BBC With $1B Defamation Suit Over Panorama Edit In Latest Press Clampdown As Outgoing Boss Defends Journalists: 'Very, Very Proud...'

President Donald Trump has threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion, claiming the British broadcaster defamed him in a Panorama documentary that allegedly edited his Jan. 6, 2021, speech to make it appear he directly incited violence at the U.S. Capitol.

In a legal letter sent by Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, the BBC was accused of publishing “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements” in “Trump: A Second Chance?,” which aired just one week before the 2024 presidential election. The letter gives the broadcaster until Friday to issue a full retraction and compensation or face legal action in Florida.

BBC In Turmoil As Executives Depart

The lawsuit threat comes as the BBC grapples with a deepening crisis following a leaked internal memo written by Michael Prescott, a former adviser to the broadcaster’s standards committee.

The memo accused the Panorama team of "misleading editing" and raised broader concerns about internal bias, including coverage of transgender issues and Israel-Palestine reporting.

In the wake of public backlash, BBC Director-General Tim Davie and Head of News Deborah Turness both resigned on Sunday, acknowledging “errors of judgement” but defending the integrity of the BBC newsroom.

Tim Davie Speaks Out: “Here To Support The BBC”

On Tuesday morning, Davie briefly addressed reporters outside BBC headquarters in London, the broadcaster reported.

“I’m here to lead and support the BBC,” Davie said, adding that he remains “very, very proud” of BBC journalists despite the controversy.

His comments came a day after BBC Chair Samir Shah issued a formal apology for the editing error, admitting that the documentary’s spliced footage was misleading. Shah, however, rejected claims that the broadcaster is institutionally biased.

“I did not want to lose Tim Davie,” he said.

Trump Expands Legal War On The Press

The BBC case marks the latest chapter in Trump’s escalating legal offensive against critical media outlets.

His administration has targeted The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and ABC News, alongside cuts to federal funding for NPR and PBS. In addition, Trump had revoked White House press credentials for Associated Press reporters.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to celebrate Davie’s resignation, calling his team “corrupt” and “very dishonest people.”

