Trump Barred From Deploying Oregon National Guard To Portland, Judge Cites State Sovereignty

On Friday, a federal judge handed down a decisive ruling blocking President Donald Trump's attempt to send Oregon's National Guard to Portland, marking the first court decision on the legality of his aggressive troop deployments in Democratic-led cities.

Constitutional Authority Challenged

Karin Immergut, a U.S. District Judge and Trump appointee, permanently blocked the president from sending Oregon National Guard troops into Portland, ruling he violated federal law and the state's sovereignty, according to The Hill.

Judge Immergut initially issued a temporary block in early October during pending litigation. In response, President Trump said Portland is “on fire” and suggested he is considering invoking the Insurrection Act.

See Also: Trump Administration Wins Temporary Supreme Court Reprieve In Fight Over Billions In SNAP Payments For 42 Million Americans

The decision sets a precedent as comparable challenges are heard by courts in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

“Unless and until the President lawfully federalizes National Guardsmen…National Guard members serve solely as members of the State militia under the command of a state governor,” Immergut wrote, citing congressional power over National Guard deployment, The Hill reported.

Trial Evidence Contradicts Administration Claims

Conflicting testimony from law enforcement officials was reportedly presented during the three-day trial.

Where Justice Department lawyers argued Trump lawfully federalized 200 Oregon troops under Title 10, citing rebellion and law enforcement inability at Portland's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, Portland Police Bureau Cmdr. Franz Schoening testified that protests remain largely peaceful, contrasting sharply with 2020's sustained demonstrations. Two Federal Protective Service supervisors also acknowledged that they had not requested military assistance.

Legal Uncertainty

According to the report, deployment is still blocked, but the U.S. president maintains command of Oregon’s Guard for 14 days while appeals are pending.

Similar emergency applications for Chicago deployment are currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

While Illinois deployment remains blocked pending litigation, troops are still stationed in California and Washington, D.C.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.