DexCom Faces New Reports Of Deaths Linked To G7 Glucose Monitor

DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is facing renewed scrutiny after three people with diabetes reportedly died following issues with its G7 continuous glucose monitor, according to adverse event filings submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in September.

A recent investigation by Hunterbrook alleged that Dexcom "dropped the ball" in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of its G7 glucose monitoring device.

Some patients reportedly experienced severe complications — including hospitalizations and fatalities.

After the report surfaced in September, two law firms launched class action lawsuits accusing the company of misleading consumers about the accuracy of its monitoring system.

A separate securities lawsuit was filed against the company on Monday night.

MAUDE Data Exposes Critical Device Flaws

Now, newly surfaced reports in the FDA's Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) database include three additional deaths linked to the G7.

While the reports don't necessarily confirm that the device directly caused the fatalities, they underscore ongoing safety concerns surrounding the glucose monitor.

The MAUDE database allows healthcare professionals, importers, and manufacturers to report serious issues related to medical devices. It serves as a tool for the FDA and manufacturers to identify potential risks or recurring problems.

According to MAUDE data, at least 13 people using the G7 have died since the device launched in 2023.

Each report classified the manufacturer as Dexcom and the brand name as G7.

The FDA issued a warning letter to Dexcom in March 2025. The new reports cite potential sensor malfunctions and communication errors between devices.

One report stated that "the probable cause" of a user's death "could not be determined," but added that "Dexcom has reached out to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)," the maker of a connected insulin pump, "to request Tandem's data investigation and CGM data."

DXCM Price Action: DexCom shares were down 2.87% at $68.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

