Mark Zuckerberg Secretly Met AG Pam Bondi For Advice On Discussing 'Meta's Concerns' With Trump: Report

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly had a private meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier this year before the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) antitrust case against Meta went to trial.

Zuckerberg Sought Trump Outreach Guidance

The book “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America” by ABC reporter Jonathan Karl discloses that Zuckerberg sought advice from Bondi on “effectively” communicating with President Donald Trump regarding “Meta’s concerns,” reported Business Insider on Tuesday.

The undisclosed meeting took place on March 12, during one of Zuckerberg's multiple visits to Washington, D.C., in 2025. Later that same day, he met with Trump at the White House.

Zuckerberg and other Big Tech CEOs have carefully managed their relationships with Trump since his inauguration. The Meta chief was also spotted at a White House dinner in September, following an AI summit hosted by first lady Melania Trump.

Antitrust Ruling On Meta Looms

The private meeting occurred just weeks before the FTC’s antitrust case against Meta began. The trial, which started during Trump’s first term and continued under President Joe Biden, concluded in May.

The antitrust case could potentially result in Meta being forced to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, two of its most valuable assets. This lawsuit has the potential to disrupt Meta’s dominance in the tech industry. The federal judge’s ruling on Meta’s alleged antitrust law violations is still pending.

Former FTC Chair Lina Khan, who had accused Meta of using monopoly power to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp, stated that there was ‘No Expiration Date' on Meta's acquisitions.

However, in an interview on the “Dwarkesh Podcast,” Zuckerberg denied any political bias towards Trump, stating that Meta’s goal is to maintain “a productive relationship with whoever is running the government.”

Image via Shutterstock

