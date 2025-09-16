President Donald Trump announced a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times Co. NYT on Tuesday.

Trump Accuses NYT Of Bias, Illegal Donations In Suit

Trump, through a fiery post on his Truth Social, accused the newspaper of being a “mouthpiece” for the Democratic Party and making illegal campaign contributions. He also criticized the paper for endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris on the front page, a move he described as “UNHEARD OF!”

Trump also accused The New York Times of engaging in a long-term pattern of lying about him, his family, and the America First Movement. He stated that the suit is being brought in Florida.

The New York Times Co. did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

“The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!” wrote Trump.

The president also cited past litigation instances such as “George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount.”

Trump's Previous Lawsuits Against WSJ, Paramount

This isn’t the first time Trump has taken legal action against the media. In July, he filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and its parent company, News Corp NWSA NWS, accusing them of publishing a maliciously false report linking him to a birthday greeting allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Trump also won a $16 million settlement from Paramount Global, now Paramount Skydance PSKY, over a “60 Minutes” interview with then–Vice President Kamala Harris, but the company issued no apology or admission of wrongdoing.

This settlement led Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to call for a formal investigation into Trump’s settlement with Paramount Global, accusing him of a “secret side deal” for millions.

