Federal Court Upholds Trump Administration's Mass Firings Of Probationary Employees, Dismisses Democratic Lawsuit

A federal appeals court has ruled against the Democratic attorneys general who filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the mass terminations of probationary employees.

Court Dismisses States’ Challenge To Trump Mass Firings

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, dismissed the lawsuit brought by Democratic attorneys general, stating that the states lacked the standing to challenge the mass firings, reported The Hill. The court’s ruling effectively reversed a lower court decision that had barred the Trump administration from terminating thousands of probationary employees in Washington, D.C., and the 19 states that brought the lawsuit.



Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III, appointed by President Reagan, authored the majority opinion, contending that permitting states to challenge the federal government's adherence to federal employment laws would upset the balance of dual sovereignty.



In March, 20 Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit after the administration dismissed thousands of probationary employees as part of its effort to streamline the federal bureaucracy. The states argued that the administration failed to follow the mandated “reduction in force” procedures outlined in federal regulations.



See Also: Pfizer, BioNTech Roll Out COVID-19 Update That Boosts Antibodies 4-Fold In High-Risk Adults

Experts Warn Of Cost, Amid Legal Backing

This ruling is the latest in a series of legal decisions regarding the Trump administration’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce.

In July, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the Department of Education cuts, allowing the administration to continue its downsizing and potentially transfer key functions to other agencies. This decision, along with the recent ruling, indicates a trend of legal support for the administration’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

Despite the legal victories, experts have warned of the potential financial burden of these mass firings. The long-term impact of these workforce reductions on government efficiency and spending remains to be seen.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.