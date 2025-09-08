The Murdoch family’s long-running succession battle has ended, with Lachlan Murdoch cemented as the new leader of Rupert Murdoch's vast media empire, including Fox News and News Corp.

Fox News will remain unchanged, continuing its conservative direction as favored by patriarch Rupert Murdoch and son Lachlan Murdoch, despite years of speculation about possible shifts in editorial policy after the patriarch's death.

Details of the Settlement

The dispute centered on control of the Murdoch Family Trust, which holds voting power over Fox Corp and News Corp, and has played out over several years in Nevada courts.

Lachlan, Rupert's chosen successor, will control the trust with his half-sisters Grace and Chloe Murdoch, ensuring continuity for the conservative media brands, according to the Washington Post.

Lachlan’s half-sister Prudence MacLeod and siblings Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch have accepted a buyout of about $3.3 billion in shares, relinquishing their stakes and any future voting rights.

Impact on Fox News

The succession deal guarantees no change to Fox News' editorial stance, which has long been a dominant voice among right-leaning audiences in the U.S..

Despite internal family disagreements — most notably James Murdoch's opposition to Fox's programming —Rupert Murdoch’s plan for editorial continuity prevailed, foregoing a potential shift that critics and some family members had advocated.

Political and Cultural Significance

The resolution brings to a close a saga often compared to the HBO drama “Succession” — with immense financial stakes and repercussions for American politics.

Fox News will remain a powerful force among conservative viewers and political actors, solidifying Lachlan Murdoch’s legacy as the standard-bearer of his father's media vision.

As new trust structures take effect, Fox News shows no sign of editorial change, with the Murdoch family's influence and conservative media dominance continuing uninterrupted.

