Waymo 'Challenges, Limits, Or Rejects' Robotaxi Camera Footage To Law Enforcement Unless Valid Legal Process Is Followed

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG robotaxi service Waymo says the company resists requests from law enforcement to hand over footage from its Robotaxis unless the requests have a valid legal basis.

A ‘Valid' Legal Request Is Required, Waymo Says

Waymo CEO Takedra Mawakana said that the company follows a legal process to obtain footage from the Robotaxis, Business Insider reported on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Waymo cited in the report said that the company follows a policy to "challenge, limit, or reject requests that do not have a valid legal basis or are overbroad."

Mawakana also added that the company wishes to retain its riders' trust and said that the company pushes back when asked for footage. "Not only is it burdensome, but also that’s just our process," she said.

The company's privacy policy suggests that law enforcement or third parties can access the Robotaxi data for legal reasons. "Waymo also uses information to satisfy applicable laws or regulations, and discloses information as required by regulation," the report said.

Waymo Suspended Operations In LA, Customers Ditching Trips With Humans,

The news comes as Waymo Robotaxis were burned down by anti-ICE protestors in Los Angeles earlier this year, which forced the company to shut down operations in downtown Los Angeles for a few days.

However, recently, Uber Technologies Inc. UBER said customers on its platform in Atlanta, where it offers Waymo robotaxis, were ditching trips with human drivers in favor of Robotaxis, signaling an uptick in customers for the brand.

Waymo's NYC Expansion Decried By Cabbies

Waymo recently announced it was expanding its operations to NYC, with the company obtaining a permit to test its Robotaxis on the streets in the presence of a safety driver on board.

The operations, however, have been met with resistance from NYC taxi drivers, who say that the company's entry into the city poses a risk to the livelihoods of thousands of NYC cab drivers.

Autonomous Driving Under Scrutiny, Tesla's FSD Lawsuits

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the NHTSA, Jonathan Morrison, has called for tougher oversight on autonomous driving in the U.S., which could pose challenges for Waymo and companies like Tesla Inc. TSLA.

Tesla, on the other hand, is facing challenges of its own in the form of lawsuits over the company's FSD or Full Self-Driving system regarding its safety and capabilities. The lawsuits could potentially be a blow to CEO Elon Musk's robotaxi ambitions.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock