Elon Musk's Legal Team Fights To Block OpenAI's Access To Meta's Bid Documents

Elon Musk’s legal team has filed a motion to prevent OpenAI from obtaining documents related to a previous $97.4 billion bid for its assets, according to court filings.

Musk’s lawyers are attempting to block OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, from accessing documents from Meta Platforms META, Reuters reported.

OpenAI, Meta and xAi did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

OpenAI had earlier asked the judge to order Meta to provide documents and communications concerning any attempt to acquire the company. Meta, however, has urged the judge to deny the request, stating that OpenAI should seek relevant documents directly from Musk and his AI startup, xAI.

Musk’s lawyers have argued that OpenAI has already received bid-related documents from Musk and his AI startup, deeming OpenAI’s “expansive discovery” not relevant to the current phase of the trial.

OpenAI’s lawyers have refuted Musk’s claims, asserting that they are not seeking “expansive” and “sprawling” discovery, but rather targeted and “span weeks, not years.” They have also emphasized the need for depositions of Musk, an xAI representative, and other co-bidders if the bid-related communications were primarily oral.

Last week, OpenAI had previously pressed Meta Platforms to produce documents related to Musk’s unsolicited $97 billion takeover bid. This move raised questions about the extent of Mark Zuckerberg‘s involvement in the legal battle.

These developments are a part of an ongoing legal battle between Musk and OpenAI, which began when Musk sued the company and its CEO, Sam Altman, last year over its transition to a for-profit model. OpenAI counter-sued Musk in April this year, and a jury trial has been scheduled for spring 2026.

Earlier in August, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Musk must answer OpenAI's allegations that the billionaire, through press statements, social media posts, and legal actions, and “a sham bid for OpenAI’s assets,” had tried to damage the AI startup.

