Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty To 3 Counts Of Battery On A Police Officer, Attorney Calls It An 'Aberrant Episode'

Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty Monday to four felony charges after authorities said he assaulted police officers who found him walking naked down a Los Angeles street.

Legal Battle Behind Lil Nas X’s Public Outburst

The rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, entered the plea to three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting an officer, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office. A judge set bail at $75,000 and ordered him to attend an outpatient drug rehabilitation program, according to a Reuters report.

What Led To Lil Nas X’s Unexpected Incident?

Police say officers encountered the 26-year-old in Studio City early Thursday following reports of a man walking in his underwear before he allegedly became combative during an attempted detention. Authorities said they believed he was using drugs at the time.

Hill's attorney, Christy O'Connor, said there is no evidence of drug use. "This is just an aberrant episode in an otherwise productive life," O'Connor said.

Grammy Winner Faces Serious Charges If Convicted

The district attorney's office said three officers reported injuries during the incident. Hill, dressed in blue jail attire, acknowledged the conditions of release during the brief hearing. The Associated Press reported he faces up to five years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The case follows a chaotic scene that drew wide attention after bystanders recorded video of Hill appearing nearly nude along Ventura Boulevard. A Los Angeles police spokesperson told Reuters last week that Hill was later taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked.

Hill's father, Robert Stafford, told reporters outside court that his son was remorseful and would seek help. The star rose to fame with "Old Town Road," which won two Grammys and made him the first openly gay man to receive a Country Music Association Award.

Hill's commercial reach has extended beyond music, including a 2020 Roblox concert and a corporate tie-up with Taco Bell, highlighting his broad cultural profile even as the criminal case now moves forward.

