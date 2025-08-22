Roblox Corp RBLX is dismissing an announcement circulated on X that claims the company will close on Sept. 1.

The social media post cited safety concerns and community demand on the heels of a lawsuit, filed by Louisiana’s attorney general, that accused the company of enabling child exploitation.

Roblox countered that the post is a hoax, assuring users the platform was “going nowhere.”

Just days earlier, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill alleged that Roblox created an unsafe environment where predators could target minors. The complaint argues that the company misled parents.

More than half of its 380 million monthly users are between the ages of 9 and 16.

Murrill’s complaint also cites a July case in Livingston Parish, where a suspect allegedly used voice-altering software on Roblox to lure children.

Related: Lawsuit Highlights Secret Dangers Lurking Behind Roblox Avatars And Discord Chats – What Parents Need to Know

The state is seeking restitution, disgorgement of profits, damages, and civil penalties. Roblox has disputed the allegations, stressing its investment in 24/7 moderation and safety systems. The company reaffirmed its commitment to protecting players worldwide.

Financially, Roblox posted strong fiscal second-quarter results earlier this month. Bookings jumped 51% to $1.44 billion, beating estimates. Its revenue rose 21% to $1.08 billion. Daily active users climbed 41% to 111.8 million, engagement hours surged 58%, and monthly payers increased 42%, driving operating and free cash flow growth despite ongoing losses.

The company reported a wider net loss of $278.4 million and an EPS miss, but CFO Naveen Chopra highlighted momentum across users and monetization. Roblox raised its outlook to $1.59–$1.64 billion in third-quarter bookings and $5.87–$5.97 billion for fiscal 2025, sending shares up nearly 18%.

Price Action: At the last check on Friday, RBLX shares were trading higher by 1.22% at $115.25.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock