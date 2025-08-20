Delta, United Airlines Face Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Windowless' Window Seats

Delta Airlines Inc. DAL and United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL are facing a proposed class action lawsuit filed in a Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, by passengers over "windowless" window seats.

Passengers Paid Extra To Sit Near The Window

The plaintiffs claim that they paid the airlines additional fees to be seated next to a window on the aircraft, only to be seated next to a "windowless" wall, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The passengers claim that window seats on some aircraft lack windows due to the presence of air conditioning ducts or other electrical units. However, the airlines failed to flag such seats during the booking process despite charging passengers for the seats.

Millions Of Dollars In Damages

The lawsuit seeks millions in damages for over 1 million passengers on both airlines, the report says, while mentioning that other carriers like Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL did outline windowless seats.

"Had plaintiffs and the class members known that the seats they were purchasing were windowless, they would not have selected them — much less have paid extra," the complaint filed against United mentioned.

United Grounds All Flights, Delta's Antitrust Immunity

The news comes as United had recently grounded all flights across the mainland U.S. over what the company said were technical glitches. However, the company denied any cyberattacks.

Elsewhere, Delta Airlines faces uncertainty as the Department of Justice recently backed a motion by the Department of Transportation, which revokes the antitrust immunity currently enjoyed by the carrier's venture with Grupo Aeromexico.

However, the company has said it sought a 5-month extension from the DoJ for the venture. The airlines justified the extension due to the aviation industry's "winter season" scheduling cycle.

Photo courtesy: kamilpetran/Shutterstock