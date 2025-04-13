April 13, 2025 10:31 AM 1 min read

Gold Related Large-Cap Stocks Outperformed In One Of The Most Volatile Weeks (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points

These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock upped 33.87% last week following director related stock transactions.
  2. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s HMY stock escalated 32%, probably as gold and silver gained amid macro uncertainty.
  3. AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU shares surged 27.54% following the sharp rise in gold price amid macro uncertainty.
  4. Carvana Co. CVNA shares increased 26.84% following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares grew 26.57% following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
  6. Newmont NEM stock was up 24.42%. UBS analyst Daniel Major upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and raised the price forecast from $50 to $60.
  7. Broadcom Inc.’s AVGO stock surged 24.37% on a pullback after China exempted a tariff levy on some semiconductor stocks and a 90-day tariff pause on reciprocal tariffs.
  8. Gold Fields Limited GFI stock rose 23.17% following the sharp rise in gold price amid macro uncertainty.
  9. Kinross Gold Corporation KGC shares upped 21.97% following the sharp rise in gold price amid macro uncertainty.
  10. Constellation Energy CEG stock increased 21.81%. Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price forecast from $334 to $232.

Image via Shutterstock

