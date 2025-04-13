Gold Related Large-Cap Stocks Outperformed In One Of The Most Volatile Weeks (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Gold stocks soared, with Harmony Gold and Summit Therapeutics each jumping over 31% on safe-haven demand.
- Broadcom and Robinhood surged 22%+ as tech rebounded; Carvana rallied on easing U.S. trade tension.
- Join Chris Capre on Sunday at 1 PM ET to learn the short-term trading strategy built for chaotic, tariff-driven markets—and how to spot fast-moving setups in real time.
These large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock upped 33.87% last week following director related stock transactions.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s HMY stock escalated 32%, probably as gold and silver gained amid macro uncertainty.
- AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU shares surged 27.54% following the sharp rise in gold price amid macro uncertainty.
- Carvana Co. CVNA shares increased 26.84% following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares grew 26.57% following President Trump’s decision to implement a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all countries except China.
- Newmont NEM stock was up 24.42%. UBS analyst Daniel Major upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and raised the price forecast from $50 to $60.
- Broadcom Inc.’s AVGO stock surged 24.37% on a pullback after China exempted a tariff levy on some semiconductor stocks and a 90-day tariff pause on reciprocal tariffs.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI stock rose 23.17% following the sharp rise in gold price amid macro uncertainty.
- Kinross Gold Corporation KGC shares upped 21.97% following the sharp rise in gold price amid macro uncertainty.
- Constellation Energy CEG stock increased 21.81%. Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine upgraded the company from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price forecast from $334 to $232.
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLC
$43.0010.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.42
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
64.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$17.216.79%
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$181.655.43%
CEGConstellation Energy Corp
$209.002.21%
CVNACarvana Co
$206.201.25%
GFIGold Fields Ltd
$24.675.43%
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$297.931.91%
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$43.697.85%
KGCKinross Gold Corp
$14.495.84%
NEMNewmont Corp
$55.248.44%
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$23.4016.1%
