Consumer Tech News (Feb 10-Feb 14): US & UK Denied Signing Global AI Safety Declaration, Musk To Settle $10 Million Trump Lawsuit & More

The United States and the United Kingdom declined to sign a global AI safety declaration at the AI Action Summit in Paris, marking a departure from previous AI summits where they had supported similar agreements.

Earnings Results

Lyft Inc LYFT reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.56 billion and net income of $61.7 million, versus a loss of $26.3 million in the prior year's quarter.

Technology & Network

Elon Musk's X has reportedly agreed to a $10 million settlement in a lawsuit initiated by Donald Trump.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. TMUS offered free access to its satellite-to-cell beta service, powered by SpaceX's Starlink, for all users.

Tubi is offering a free live stream of Super Bowl LIX, but if you're trying to cast it to your TV using Chromecast (Google Cast), it's reportedly not working as expected.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google GOOG confirmed that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will take place on May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Smartphones

Apple Inc. AAPL rolled out iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 updates. The updates address a vulnerability that could disable USB Restricted Mode on locked devices, said Apple.

Apple is reportedly ramping up its recruitment efforts for its home robotics division. In his latest weekly “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that the company has posted several job listings for robotics specialists over the past few weeks.

Apple played a major role in Super Bowl LIX without overtly advertising its products, a move that YouTuber and reviewer Nikias Molina called “discretely genius.”

Apple renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its Maps app, following an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

Apple quietly rolled out a purchase migration feature, allowing users to consolidate purchases made on a secondary account into their primary one.

Huawei Technologies has found an unconventional way to boost smartwatch sales in China—by registering them as medical devices.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Hank Azaria, the iconic voice behind some of “The Simpsons” most beloved characters, put artificial intelligence to the test to see if it could accurately replicate his voice—and the results left much to be desired.

OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT's rise in web traffic has propelled it past Elon Musk’s X and Yahoo, making it the sixth most-visited website globally in January 2025.

Jeff Bezos-backed Anthropic’s Economic Index report on Monday showed that AI adoption is booming in software development and technical writing, while jobs requiring physical labor remain largely unaffected.

OpenAI’s board has not officially received Elon Musk’s $97.4 billion takeover bid, despite claims from the Tesla CEO’s legal team that the offer was sent.

OpenAI is set to streamline its artificial intelligence offerings by phasing out the standalone ‘o3' model, said CEO Sam Altman.

