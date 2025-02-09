February 9, 2025 9:07 AM 2 min read

Palantir, Super Micro Computer And Spotify Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 3-Feb 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares rocketed 34.38% after the company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Several analysts also lifted their price forecasts.
  2. Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares escalated 34.06% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued guidance above estimates.
  3. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock jumped 27.21% after announcing the full production of NVIDIA Blackwell rack-scale solutions with NVIDIA HGX B200.
  4. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares rose 23.17%  after the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter results and analysts raised the price forecast.
  5. Pinterest, Inc. PINS stock upped 21.36% after the company reported better-than-expected results and issued guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  6. Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares rose 20.42% after reporting fourth-quarter financial results. Many analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  7. Tempus AI, Inc. TEM stock increased 20.16% after TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan reinstated a Buy rating and announced a $74 price forecast.
  8. Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE stock rose 18.38% after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
  9. Spotify Technology SPOT stock grew 13.57% after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and analysts raised their price forecast.
  10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR stock upped 13% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued a Q1 revenue outlook. Additionally, the company raised its quarterly dividend from $1.25 per share to $1.56 and announced a $500 million stock buyback program.

Photo via Shutterstock

PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$110.29-0.89%
Overview Rating:
Speculative
25%
Technicals Analysis
33
0100
Financials Analysis
20
0100
Overview
SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$36.367.45%
SPOT Logo
SPOTSpotify Technology SA
$624.99-0.14%
AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$74.5120.7%
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$79.3536.2%
EXPE Logo
EXPEExpedia Group Inc
$202.0017.1%
MPWR Logo
MPWRMonolithic Power Systems Inc
$716.008.34%
NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$165.7017.1%
PINS Logo
PINSPinterest Inc
$39.9018.8%
TEM Logo
TEMTempus AI Inc
$68.335.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapNewsTop StoriesMoversTrading IdeasBriefswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved