Palantir, Super Micro Computer And Spotify Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Feb 3-Feb 7): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Palantir Technologies surged 34.38% after strong Q4 results. Analysts boost price forecasts.
- Doximity stock rose 34.06% following better-than-expected Q3 results and strong guidance.
- Next: Access Our New, Shockingly Simple 'Alert System'
These ten large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares rocketed 34.38% after the company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Several analysts also lifted their price forecasts.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS shares escalated 34.06% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued guidance above estimates.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI stock jumped 27.21% after announcing the full production of NVIDIA Blackwell rack-scale solutions with NVIDIA HGX B200.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares rose 23.17% after the company reported upbeat fiscal second-quarter results and analysts raised the price forecast.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS stock upped 21.36% after the company reported better-than-expected results and issued guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares rose 20.42% after reporting fourth-quarter financial results. Many analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Tempus AI, Inc. TEM stock increased 20.16% after TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan reinstated a Buy rating and announced a $74 price forecast.
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE stock rose 18.38% after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast on the stock.
- Spotify Technology SPOT stock grew 13.57% after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and analysts raised their price forecast.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR stock upped 13% last week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued a Q1 revenue outlook. Additionally, the company raised its quarterly dividend from $1.25 per share to $1.56 and announced a $500 million stock buyback program.
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in