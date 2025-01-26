Netflix, Palantir And Moderna Are Among Top 12 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan 20-Jan 24): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Moderna (MRNA) gained 26.01% after securing an EU tender to supply its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
- Rocket Lab (RKLB) climbed 28.44% after announcing launch support for Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1.
These twelve large-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock rose 30.62%. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor reiterated the company with a Buy and maintained a $44 price forecast.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares surged 23.21% after the company announced launch support for Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Million 1.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA stock increased 22.66% after the company announced it was awarded a tender to supply its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union, Norway and North Macedonia.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO shares were up 18.84% after the company issued fourth-quarter earnings guidance above estimates and a year-over-year revenue increase. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR stock upped 16.38% after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares gained 16.05% last week following better-than-expected Q4 financial results. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts following the report.
- Oracle Corp. ORCL shares upped 15.08% last week after the company introduced generative AI and intelligent agents to revolutionize Oracle Fusion cloud sales and customer processes.
- Ciena Corporation CIEN shares rose 14.97%.
- JD.com Inc. JD stock gained 14.96% last week after Trump skipped China’s tariff threats. China’s stock also got a boost amid its efforts to get insurers to invest in stocks and support markets.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE shares rose 14.57% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price forecast of $210. The company is also set to join the S&P MidCap 400.
- Wipro Ltd. WIT stock gained 14.24% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and announced an interim dividend.
- Palantir Technologies Inc.’s PLTR stock escalated 14.07%, probably after President Trump announced Project Stargate, a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment.
