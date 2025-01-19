January 19, 2025 11:41 AM 2 min read

Moderna, GameStop And Snap Are Among Top Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Jan 13-Jan 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta
Zinger Key Points
  • Snap shares dipped 12.91% following a report that Trump is considering an executive order to save TikTok from a U.S. ban.
  • Moderna dropped 19.35% after issuing 2025 revenue guidance below analyst expectations

These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares plummeted 35.42% after short seller firm Muddy Waters Research announced they initiated a short position in the company.
  2. Moderna, Inc. MRNA stock plunged 19.38% after the company updated its 2025 expected revenue range to $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion, below analyst estimates of $2.951 billion. Morgan Stanley maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price forecast from $70 to $38.
  3. GameStop Corporation GME stock declined 14.86%. In a recent X post, CNBC's Jim Cramer steered investors toward quantum stocks, suggesting they reinvest gains from GameStop into Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI.
  4. Snap Inc. SNAP shares dipped 12.91% following a report suggesting that Trump is considering an executive order to save TikTok from a U.S. ban.
  5. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares were down 10.81%. The company disclosed that its second Pioneer spacecraft for Varda Space Industries, Inc. is successfully operating in orbit.
  6. Natera, Inc. NTRA stock lost 9.51% last week despite Guggenheim raising the price forecast from $170 to $200. The company is due to provide a roadmap and outlook at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
  7. Eli Lilly and Company LLY stock decreased 9.27%  after the company issued FY24 revenue guidance below the previous estimate.
  8. ICON plc ICLR stock fell 9.22% after the company issued FY25 guidance with its midpoint below estimates.
  9. BioNTech SE BNTX shares declined 8.89% after Moderna issued 2025 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
  10. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares fell 8.89% after Ozempic and Wegovy were included in a list of 15 medications for Medicare drug price negotiations.
  11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN shares tumbled 8.68%. The company initiated a legal action against Ascendis Pharma A/S for infringement of European patent EP 3 175 863 B1 at the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Munich, Germany.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

