Tesla, SoFi Technologies And Alcohol Stocks Were Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec 30-Jan 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These nine large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Carvana Co. CVNA stock plummeted 20.93%. Short-seller Hindenburg Research‘s critical report intensified bearish sentiment, describing Carvana’s turnaround as a “mirage.”
- SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares declined 10.60% after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC shares fell 10.40%.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares tumbled 9.62% after the company disclosed fourth-quarter production and delivery figures. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL shares dipped 9.45% after JP Morgan cut its price forecast on the stock from $415 to $412.
- Brown Forman Inc BF shares decreased 8.20% last week after U.S. Surgeon General Murthy issued an advisory warning alcohol consumption could raise cancer risk.
- Trip.com Group Limited TCOM stock was down 7.47%. Citigroup raised its price forecast on the stock from $73 to $78.
- Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX stock lost 7.47% last week after U.S. Surgeon General Murthy issued an advisory warning alcohol consumption could raise cancer risk.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock fell 9.47%.
Image via Tesla
