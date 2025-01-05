Tesla, SoFi Technologies And Alcohol Stocks Were Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec 30-Jan 3): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
January 5, 2025 9:54 AM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla shares losts 9.62% last week after the company disclosed Q4 production and delivery figures
  • SoFi Technologies shares declined 10.60%  after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock.

These nine large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Carvana Co. CVNA stock plummeted 20.93%. Short-seller Hindenburg Research‘s critical report intensified bearish sentiment, describing Carvana’s turnaround as a “mirage.” 
  2. SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI shares declined 10.60% after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.
  3. Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC shares fell 10.40%.
  4. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares tumbled 9.62% after the company disclosed fourth-quarter production and delivery figures. Analysts revised the price forecast on the stock.
  5. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL shares dipped 9.45% after JP Morgan cut its price forecast on the stock from $415 to $412.
  6. Brown Forman Inc BF shares decreased 8.20% last week after U.S. Surgeon General Murthy issued an advisory warning alcohol consumption could raise cancer risk.
  7. Trip.com Group Limited TCOM stock was down 7.47%. Citigroup raised its price forecast on the stock from $73 to $78.
  8. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX stock lost 7.47% last week after U.S. Surgeon General Murthy issued an advisory warning alcohol consumption could raise cancer risk.
  9. Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR stock fell 9.47%.

Image via Tesla

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Posted In:
Large CapNewsMoversTrading IdeasBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved