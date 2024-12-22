Novo Nordisk, Super Micro Computer And Arm Are Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (December 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

  • Super Micro Computer shares fell 13.33% last week as the company is set to be removed from the Nasdaq 100 Index.
  • Novo Nordisk shares dipped 20.52% on headline results from the REDEFINE 1 Phase 3 trial.

These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares dipped 20.52% after the company released headline results from the REDEFINE 1 Phase 3 trial in the global REDEFINE program.
  2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX stock declined 14.33% after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of Suzetrigine.
  3. XPO, Inc. XPO shares were down 13.47%.
  4. Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares fell 13.33% last week as the company is set to be removed from the Nasdaq 100 Index.
  5. Nu Holdings Ltd. NU stock plummeted 13.07%. A new government fiscal spending package and last week’s central bank rate hike could erode global investor confidence and raise concerns over the nation’s deficit.
  6. Arm Holdings plc ARM stock was down 13.01%, likely due to continued weakness stemming from its ongoing legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc. QCOM.
  7. Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares decreased 12.08% after the company reported mixed earnings results and issued weak guidance for the current quarter. Multiple analysts also lowered price forecasts.
  8. Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC stock lost 11.63% last week, a result of the Fed rate decision that caused a selloff in software stocks.
  9. Cintas Corporation CTAS stock declined 11.50% after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
  10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD declined 11.43%.
  11. monday.com Ltd. MNDY stock dived 11.20% after Citigroup cut its price forecast on the stock from $338 to $302.

