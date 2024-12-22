Novo Nordisk, Super Micro Computer And Arm Are Among Top Large Cap Losers Last Week (December 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These eleven large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares dipped 20.52% after the company released headline results from the REDEFINE 1 Phase 3 trial in the global REDEFINE program.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX stock declined 14.33% after the company announced results from its Phase 2 study of Suzetrigine.
- XPO, Inc. XPO shares were down 13.47%.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI shares fell 13.33% last week as the company is set to be removed from the Nasdaq 100 Index.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU stock plummeted 13.07%. A new government fiscal spending package and last week’s central bank rate hike could erode global investor confidence and raise concerns over the nation’s deficit.
- Arm Holdings plc ARM stock was down 13.01%, likely due to continued weakness stemming from its ongoing legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc. QCOM.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares decreased 12.08% after the company reported mixed earnings results and issued weak guidance for the current quarter. Multiple analysts also lowered price forecasts.
- Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC stock lost 11.63% last week, a result of the Fed rate decision that caused a selloff in software stocks.
- Cintas Corporation CTAS stock declined 11.50% after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Several analysts lowered the price forecast on the stock.
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD declined 11.43%.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY stock dived 11.20% after Citigroup cut its price forecast on the stock from $338 to $302.
Also Read:
- Teva Pharmaceutical, Li Auto, And Darden Restaurants Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (December 16-20): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in