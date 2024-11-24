Target, Alibaba And Temu Parent PDD Are Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (Nov 18-Nov 22): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These large-cap stocks were the worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Target Corporation TGT tumbled 17.83% after the company reported the third-quarter earnings miss, and analysts slashed the price target on the stock.
- Temu parent PDD Holdings Inc. PDD plummeted 12.22% after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Analysts cut the price forecast on the stock.
- ZTO Express ZTO stock fell 8.50% after the company reported third-quarter results and cut its FY24 guidance for parcel volume.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC stock dipped 7.54% after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA fell 7.34% after Berkshire Hathaway cut its position in the stock.
- Intuit Inc. INTU declined 6.94% after the company reported second-quarter results. Several analysts revised the price forecasts on the stock.
- Nokia Corporation NYSE: NOK) stock decreased 6.28%. The company secured a multi-year, multi-billion USD contract extension with Bharti Airtel in India.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA shares were down 6.16%. The company plans to issue U.S. dollars and Chinese yuan bonds to raise capital, repay existing debt, and support an ongoing stock buyback initiative.
- Banco Santander SAN stock dipped 5.60%.
- Incyte Corporation INCY stock declined 5.47% after the company announced that data from its Phase 2 study evaluating MRGPRX4 (INCB000547) in cholestatic does not support further development.
