Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 10 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio? (April 21-27, 2024)

With the earnings season in full swing, these ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- LKQ Corporation LKQ stock tumbled 12.3% after the company reported a Q1 earnings miss and cut its FY24 outlook.
- MSCI Inc. MSCI shares fell 9.8% following its mixed first-quarter results. Several analysts cut their forecasts on the stock.
- Textron Inc. TXT shares plunged 9.5% after it reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. EDU shares dipped 9.4% following a third-quarter EPS miss.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY stock was down 9.0% following Q1 earnings and a significant 2024 adjusted EPS guidance cut.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH stock fell 8.8%.
- Reliance, Inc. RS shares dipped 8.6% after it reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META shares fell 8.4% after it provided a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook. Several analysts cut the price target.
- Southwest Airlines Company LUV was down 8.3% following worse-than-expected Q1 financial results. Some of the analysts cut their price target.
- Nucor Corporation NUE declined 8.2% after reporting worse-than-expected quarterly financial results. Analysts trimmed their price target.
