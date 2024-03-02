Loading... Loading...

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

This week, the Nasdaq saw a 1.74% increase, and the S&P 500 also reached a new record high, climbing by 0.95%. This marks the seventh week of gains in the past eight for both indices. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly declined by 0.11%, making it the underperformer of the week.

On Thursday, data from the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed a monthly increase in prices. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, which omits the fluctuating prices of food and energy, rose by 0.4% from the previous month, aligning with market predictions.

In cryptocurrency news, Bitcoin BTC/USD surged past the $60,000 mark this week. As the anticipated Bitcoin halving event approaches on April 21, several analysts are suggesting that the prolonged crypto winter may finally be coming to an end.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Not Nvidia Or Meta: Hedge Fund Titan Bill Ackman Sees Lucrative Opportunity In This 'Magnificent 7' Stock," by Ananya Gairola, highlights Bill Ackman's confidence in Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL as a valuable investment, particularly for its AI capabilities and resilient advertising business.

"Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Ready To 'Go Crazy This Cycle', Says Crypto Analyst, But Warns They 'Will Never Experience The Same Insane Growth'," by Mehab Qureshi, shares Altcoin Sherpa's optimistic yet realistic forecast on Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, predicting significant runs but cautioning against expecting past peak growth levels.

"This Upcoming Catalyst Could Ignite Bitcoin Rally To $200K Per Coin," by Adam Eckert, discusses Anthony Scaramucci's view that the forthcoming Bitcoin halving could propel its value to exceed $200,000.

The Bears

"Apple Sinks After Wall Street Titan Pulls Magnificent 7 Stock From Conviction List," by Chris Katje, reports Goldman Sachs' decision to remove Apple Inc. AAPL from its Conviction List, despite maintaining a "Buy" rating, after the launch of the iPhone 15 and Vision Pro.

"DeSantis Vs. Disney: Florida Governor Accuses Company Of Cronyism, Says 'They Have Lost...We're Moving Forward'," by Shanthi Rexaline, covers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' criticism of Walt Disney Co. DIS for cronyism and the state's legal victory over Disney's First Amendment lawsuit.

"Carvana Stock Trades Like 'An AI Darling,' Short Seller Says: But 'Paint Will Eventually Peel Off'," by Chris Katje, discusses Kerrisdale Capital's short report on Carvana Co. CVNA, criticizing its valuation and growth prospects despite recent gains.

