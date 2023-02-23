ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

GSK/Pfizer-Backed ViiV Healthcare's HIV Treatment At Par With Gilead's: Study Shows

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
February 23, 2023 8:43 AM | 1 min read
GSK/Pfizer-Backed ViiV Healthcare's HIV Treatment At Par With Gilead's: Study Shows
  • ViiV Healthcare, majority-owned by GSK Plc GSKPfizer Inc PFE, and Shionogi Limited, announced 12-month findings from the SOLAR Phase 3b study of the long-acting injectable regimen Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine [CAB+RPV LA]) compared against complete daily oral regimen Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide [BIC/FTC/TAF]).
  • Biktarvy is Gilead Sciences Inc GILD product.
  • Study findings showed that CAB+RPV LA dosed every two months achieved the primary endpoint of non-inferior virologic efficacy versus daily oral BIC/FTC/TAF.
  • The 670-participant study found that rates of virologic suppression were similar between treatment arms.
  • 90% of participants who switched to CAB+RPV LA from BIC/FTC/TAF and who completed a survey (n=425) preferred the long-acting regimen. 
  • Switching to CAB+RPV LA from BIC/FTC/TAF during the SOLAR study was efficacious, well-tolerated, and improved treatment satisfaction from baseline.
  • Confirmed virologic failure (CVF) was infrequent.
  • Treatment with CAB+RPV LA and BIC/FTC/TAF were both well-tolerated.
  • In March last year, the FDA approved Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adolescents on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.
  • Price Action: GSK stock is down 1.54% at $35.19, and PFE shares are down 0.31% at $42.25 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved