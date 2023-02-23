GSK/Pfizer-Backed ViiV Healthcare's HIV Treatment At Par With Gilead's: Study Shows

by

ViiV Healthcare , majority-owned by GSK Plc GSK , Pfizer Inc PFE , and Shionogi Limited, announced 12-month findings from the SOLAR Phase 3b study of the long-acting injectable regimen Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine [CAB+RPV LA]) compared against complete daily oral regimen Biktarvy (bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide [BIC/FTC/TAF]).

product. Study findings showed that CAB+RPV LA dosed every two months achieved the primary endpoint of non-inferior virologic efficacy versus daily oral BIC/FTC/TAF.

The 670-participant study found that rates of virologic suppression were similar between treatment arms.

90% of participants who switched to CAB+RPV LA from BIC/FTC/TAF and who completed a survey (n=425) preferred the long-acting regimen.

Switching to CAB+RPV LA from BIC/FTC/TAF during the SOLAR study was efficacious, well-tolerated, and improved treatment satisfaction from baseline.

Confirmed virologic failure (CVF) was infrequent.

Treatment with CAB+RPV LA and BIC/FTC/TAF were both well-tolerated.

In March last year, the FDA approved Cabenuva (cabotegravir, rilpivirine) for HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adolescents on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known or suspected resistance to either cabotegravir or rilpivirine.

