Shell Joins Forces With Singapore Renewables Firm For Battery Storage Project In Australia

- AMPYR Australia Pty Ltd and Shell Plc's SHEL subsidiary Shell Energy Australia have signed a joint development agreement for a proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia.
- The proposed 500-megawatt battery project will be built in Wellington (the Wellington BESS), Central West New South Wales.
- The Wellington BESS will complement nearby existing renewable energy generation assets and the proposed additional generation to be delivered as part of the Central West Orana REZ.
- The construction is expected to begin in mid-2023, subject to all relevant approvals and financing.
- The Wellington BESS has been under development for over 18 months, and the Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be released for public consultation later this month.
- Shell Energy will hold the rights to charge and dispatch energy once the project becomes operational, the companies said in a statement. They did not disclose the project's cost.
- "(This) will be one of the largest battery storage projects in NSW, contributing to the reliability of the national electricity market and further advancing Australia's clean energy future," AMPYR Director Ben Salmon said.
- Price Action: SHEL shares are down 1.28% at $51.52 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
