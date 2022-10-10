ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Teva Under Suspicion On Practices To Stave Off Copaxone Competition

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 10, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
Teva Under Suspicion On Practices To Stave Off Copaxone Competition
  • The European Commission, in an interim view, says Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA breached European Union (EU) antitrust rules over practices delaying competition to the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone.
  • "Effective protection of intellectual property is key to this scientific progress. Our concern is that Teva may have misused the patent system to shield itself from competition," Reuters reported citing the Commission's competition policy head Margrethe Vestager.
  • Also see: Teva To Start Nationwide Settlement Of Opioid Lawsuits From Next Year.
  • Between October 2019 - March 2021, the Commission conducted unannounced inspections at the premises of several Teva subsidiaries over its practices linked to Copaxone.
  • Suppose the European Commission's preliminary views are confirmed. In that case, Teva's behavior will infringe Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which prohibits the abuse of a dominant position.
  • Price Action: TEVA shares traded 0.59% lower at $8.41 during pre-market trading on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsLarge CapNewsHealth CareLegalMediaGeneral