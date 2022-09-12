by

Johnson & Johnson JNJ has reached a A$300 million settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women.

has reached a A$300 million settlement in two Australian class action suits filed by Shine Lawyers for selling defective pelvic mesh implants to Australian women. The settlement, reached on September 9, is the largest in a product liability class action in Australian history. It follows multiple court proceedings involving more than 11,000 claimants, JNJ, and its subsidiary Ethicon.

Shine Lawyers led the Australian class actions and alleged that Johnson & Johnson failed to test the devices properly and played down their risk to surgeons and patients.

Pelvic mesh manufacturers have faced thousands of lawsuits from women who said they suffered pain, urinary problems, bleeding, and other serious injuries from the implants.

Reuters reported that the total settlements for the J&J and other pelvic mesh manufacturers had been more than $8 billion so far.

Earlier this year, a California court had ordered J&J to pay $302 million for concealing the risks of Ethicon's pelvic mesh products.

A second class action suit was filed by Shine Lawyers in April 2021 on behalf of women who received their implants on or after July 4, 2017, and was not eligible to join the first class action, with allegations similar to the first one.

The A$300 million settlement remains subject to the Federal court's approval.

In 2019, the FDA ordered all pelvic mesh makers to halt sales of the devices.

Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.11% at $165.90 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.