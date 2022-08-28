2 High-Yielding Materials Stocks Set To Benefit From Demand For EVs And Semiconductors

The efforts to transition to electric-vehicles are gaining momentum, with states such as California setting new legislation that prohibits the sale of new combustion vehicles by 2035.
Additionally, the Science and Chips Act of 2022 will allocate billions of dollars in tax credits for semiconductors companies to build new fabrication facilities.
Here are two high-yield materials stocks that are set to benefit from these developments in the electric-vehicle and semiconductor industries.
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is offering a dividend yield of 7.80% or $4.00 per share annually, using quarterly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing dividend payments. Southern Copper Corp is an integrated producer of copper and other minerals such as molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold as the company operates mining, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico.
In the second quarter, Southern Copper saw copper production decrease by 12%, silver production drop by 4%, molybdenum production fall by 9%, while zinc production decreased by 12% compared to the previous year's quarter.
Go To: Could A 17-Year-Old Revolutionize Electric Vehicles And Lower Reliance On China's Rare Earth Metals?
Dow Inc DOW is offering a dividend yield of 5.10% or $2.80 per share annually, utilizing quarterly payments, with no increase in dividends over the past year. Dow is a diversified chemical manufacturing company, with a portfolio comprising six global business units, organized into three operating segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, as well as Performance Materials and Coatings.
In 2021, Dow had net sales of $55 billion, with 104 manufacturing sites in 31 countries, employing roughly 35,700 workers.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.