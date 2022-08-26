2 Fintech Dividend Stocks For A Secure Cash Flow

As of the past few months, numerous fintech startups have been suffering the brunt of the bear market, as layoffs in the technology industry have led the way.

But with the rise of fintech, it is becoming increasingly obvious that the financial system is headed towards ease of operations by allowing its customers to make payments online, apply for loans and use cryptocurrency for payments and investing.

Here are two fintech stocks that have been dragged down by market volatility, but are still offering solid dividends.

Intuit Inc. INTU is offering a dividend yield of 0.61% or $2.72 per share annually through quarterly payments, with a notable track record of raising its dividends over the past 11 years.

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte).

During the third quarter, Intuit repurchased $489 million of shares, with $2.0 billion remaining on the company's share repurchase authorization.

Mastercard Inc MA is offering a dividend yield of 0.57% or $1.96 per share annually making quarterly payments, with a track record of raising its dividends over the past 11 years. Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, operating in more than 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Quarter-to-date through July 25, the company repurchased 1.4 million shares at a cost of $448 million, which leaves $6.7 billion remaining under the approved share repurchase programs.

Photo: Wright Studio via Shutterstock