ResMed Strengthens Its Out-Of-Hospital Software Solutions Position With Latest Acquisition - Read How

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 14, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
  • ResMed Inc RMD has agreed to acquire privately-held MEDIFOX DAN, a Germany-based provider of out-of-hospital software solutions, from Hg, a software and services investor. 
  • MEDIFOX DAN's clinical, financial, and operational solutions are similar to ResMed's U.S. SaaS brands, MatrixCare and Brightree.
  • MEDIFOX DAN's German customer base is complementary to the customers of ResMed's U.S.-based SaaS business. 
  • Related: ResMed's Q3 Earnings Short Of Expectations, Profit Margins Contract.
  • The acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN builds on ResMed's existing business in Germany as a provider of cloud-connected medical devices for patients with sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions.
  • ResMed will acquire MEDIFOX DAN for approximately $1.0 billion (€950 million), which ResMed expects to fund with its existing credit facilities. 
  • In 2021, MEDIFOX DAN's pro forma net revenue was approximately $83 million, with a pro forma adjusted EBITDA of approximately $35 million.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to ResMed's non-GAAP EPS. 
  • ResMed will retain MEDIFOX DAN's employees, management structure, locations, and business processes. MEDIFOX DAN co-Managing Directors Thorsten Schliebe and Christian Städtler will continue in their current roles, reporting to ResMed SaaS President Bobby Ghoshal.
  • Price Action: RMD shares closed at $202.39 on Monday.
  • Photo by Capri23auto from Pixabay

