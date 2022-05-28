Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Netflix, Boeing, Avis, Lululemon And What May Be Ahead For Crypto

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

"Crypto’s Future Is Even More Exciting, and Maybe More Volatile, Than Its Present," by Daren Fonda, notes that Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies have lost $1.6 trillion of value since the market peaked last November, but what's ahead may be far beyond the wildest imaginations of investors.

In "Netflix Has a Big Problem. Here's the Math That Might Fix It," Eric Savitz writes that as Netflix Inc NFLX shares are down 70% this year, the company's CEO Reed Hastings wants to pursue two fixes to the loss of subscribers: reducing password sharing and exploring a lower-priced, ad-supported subscription tier.

"Lululemon Stock Has Seen Better Days. It's Time to Buy, Says One Analyst," by Angela Palumbo, looks at why Morgan Stanely says that while shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU are down 39% from its November 2021 high, the stock's weakness means it could be time to buy.

In "Boeing Hasn't Delivered…on Jets or Other Requisites for Recovery," Al Root writes that while Boeing Company's BA stock has been dramatically beaten down, there are several reasons why shares may now begin to see a lift off.

"Avis Budget Chairman Bernardo Hees Loads Up on Stock," by Ed Lin, looks at how many shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc CAR Executive Chairman Bernardo Hees recently purchased amid the stock's recent volatility.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

Retail Stocks' Rebound Is Reason to Cheer

Another Analyst Stays Bullish on Tesla Stock. That's Helping to Fuel a 3-Day Rally.

Consumers Are Favoring Department Stores. It's Time to Dress Up.

Stocks Raced Higher, Snapping Weekly Losing Streak. Inflation Is Declining.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.