CVS Health To Stop Filling Controlled Substances Prescriptions For Cerebral, Done Health
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2022 7:30am   Comments
CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVSwill stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances ordered by clinicians working for Cerebral Inc and Done Health starting Thursday.

Cerebral called CVS’s decision unfortunate, adding that it was “doing everything possible to ensure these patients get access to medications that their healthcare providers have determined they need.”

Some pharmacies had already blocked or delayed certain prescriptions from Cerebral and Done prescribers over concerns that clinicians were writing too many stimulant prescriptions.

Cerebral had said prescription delays occurred because of confusion around telehealth policies. 

Psychiatrists say stimulants can have significant benefits for people diagnosed adequately with ADHD. But they are classified as schedule 2 controlled substances due to their potential for abuse, the same category as OxyContin and Vicodin.

Cerebral and Done snowballed from the onset of the pandemic, attracting patients with social-media ads that offered an ADHD diagnosis and prescriptions. 

In March, the Journal reported that current and former employees said they felt Cerebral and Done pressured clinicians to prescribe stimulants. Cerebral and Done said they don’t pressure clinicians to prescribe stimulants and provide an essential service in the U.S.

Price Action: CVS shares are up 0.10% at $96.55 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Large Cap News Health Care General

