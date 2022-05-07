Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Tesla, Sony, Cloudflare, Lucid And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories on Barron's, for additional information on the latest market news, Benzinga Pro offers a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software.

With Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) leading the way, "It’s Not Just Tesla. 8 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Transportation," by Lauren R. Rublin, considers the outlook for automakers old and new, and the technologies shaping the EV industry’s future.

"Nvidia to Pay $5.5 Million to Settle SEC Charges," by Sabrina Escobar, details why NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) will pay a $5.5 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to the impact of cryptocurrency mining on its gaming business.

In "Cloudflare’s Stock Is Sliding. A Higher Revenue Forecast Isn’t Helping," Logan Moore writes about why shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) were falling a day after the web security provider reported rising revenues.

"Lucid Beats Sales Estimates. Why That Didn’t Help the Stock," by Al Root, explains why beating first-quarter sales estimates, didn't keep shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) from sliding at the end of the trading week.

In "Why Sony Should Buy Final Fantasy Maker Square Enix," Tae Kim writes that as Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) battles its gaming rival Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), the acquisition of another Japan-based gaming company may be exactly what the PlayStation owner needs.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Travel Is Recovering, but Travel Stocks Aren't. Where the Opportunities Are.

Gold Rises as Investors Seeking an Inflation Haven Pour Into Gold ETFs

Treasury Traders' Take on Jobs Report: It Won't Make Fed Move Faster

SpaceX Shows What's Possible for Investing in Space

Used Car Prices Dropped. Here's Where The Deals Are.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.