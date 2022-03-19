Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Nvidia, Wayfair, Moderna, Pfizer, Palo Alto Networks

This weekend's Barron's cover story says the implications of fast-rising costs of essentials go beyond the obvious threats to consumers’ standards of living and ability to drive broad economic growth.

Other featured articles look at an upcoming catalyst for a major chipmaker, and why the director of a furniture e-commerce company is buying the dip.

Also, what's next for COVID-19 vaccine makers and a company drawing a lot of interest due to growing concerns about cyberattacks.

"Food Inflation Isn’t Going Away. That’s a Problem," by Lisa Beilfuss, looks at the implications of fast-rising costs of essentials, especially food, saying they go beyond the obvious threats to consumers’ standards of living and ability to drive broad economic growth.

In "Nvidia Stock Needs a Catalyst. It Could Get One Next Week," Jack Denton writes that chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will host its flagship technical conference called GTC next Monday to Thursday, with the keynote from CEO Jensen Huang coinciding with the company’s investor day on Tuesday.

"Wayfair Stock Has Slumped. Director Michael Choe Bought Up Shares," by Ed Lin, looks at why Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) director Michael Choe recently bought shares in the once-hot home-furnishings retailer as the stock has fallen 36% so far in 2022.

In "What Moderna and Pfizer's Vaccine Moves Say About Covid's Next Phase," Josh Nathan-Kazis writes that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) on Thursday night said that it had asked the FDA to authorize a fourth dose of its Covid-19 vaccine for all adults, just days after Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) submitted a narrower application to the FDA, asking the agency to authorize a fourth dose only for adults aged 65 and older.

"Demand for Cybersecurity Is Growing. Here Is the Stock to Play It," by Jack Hough, explains why Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is drawing investors as governments and companies are increasingly concerned about cyberattacks, the company's revenue increased 30% in its most recent quarter.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Fed's Benign Inflation, GDP Predictions Ignore Risk of a Recession

Here Are the U.S. Top 10 Imports From Russia as Tariffs Are Set to Rise

A Financial Storm Is Brewing in Europe. Where to Hide.

How to Choose Dividend Stocks for Retirement. And 12 Picks to Get Started.

We're in a Global Energy Crisis, Officials Warn. Nations Should Focus on These Key Ways to Address It.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.