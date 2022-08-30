ñol

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc To Start Trading Tomorrow

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 10:08 AM | 1 min read

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc SHPH IPO will take place August, 31 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker SHPH.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $8.12 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 27, 2023.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT).

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

