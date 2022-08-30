Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc SHPH IPO will take place August, 31 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker SHPH.

The company is offering shares at an expected price of $8.12 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on February 27, 2023.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes of cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT).

