Actelis Networks, Inc. IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 10:19 AM | 1 min read

Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS IPO will take place May, 13 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker ASNS.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.00 and $6.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 09, 2022.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis is a networking solutions company with a mission to enable fast, secure, cost-effective and easily implemented communication for Internet of Things, or IoT, projects, deployed over wide areas such as cities, campuses, airports, military bases, roads and rail.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

