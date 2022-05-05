Preview: Wytec International, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

Wytec International, Inc WYTC IPO will take place May, 06 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker WYTC.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $4.15 and $6.15 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on November 02, 2022.

See also: Benzinga IPO Calendar

About Wytec International, Inc

Wytec International, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Wytec," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), is a designer and developer of small cell technology and wide area networks designed to support 5G cell phone network coverage deployments across the United States

See also: Benzinga's Most Shorted Stocks

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.