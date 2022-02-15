Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd To Start Trading Tomorrow

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:MHUA) IPO will take place February, 16 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker MHUA.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $9.00 and $11.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 15, 2022.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd

Meihua International is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated on November 10, 2020. Kang Fu International is our wholly-owned subsidiary formed in Hong Kong on October 13, 2015. We operate our business through our operating subsidiaries in China, namely 1) Yangzhou Huada, a wholly foreign owned subsidiary of Kang Fu International Medical, formed on December 24, 2001, located in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, PRC; 2) Jiangsu Yada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yangzhou Huada, formed on December 5, 1991, located in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, PRC; 3) Jiangsu Huadong, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Yada, formed on November 18, 2000, located in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, PRC; and 4) Guanghui: a wholly owned subsidiary of Jiangsu Huadong formed December 22, 2020.

