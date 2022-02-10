 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Preview: The Trū Shrimp Companies, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:BTRU) IPO will take place February, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BTRU.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $9.00 and $11.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 10, 2022.

About The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc is an early-stage seafood and biopolymer production company pioneering the development and commercialization of a scalable, shallow-water indoor aquaculture technology platform. To date, we have focused nearly exclusively on research and development and now intend to commercialize our technology platform

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

