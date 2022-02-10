Preview: The Trū Shrimp Companies, Inc Set To IPO Tomorrow

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:BTRU) IPO will take place February, 11 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker BTRU.

The company is offering shares at an expected price between $9.00 and $11.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on August 10, 2022.

About The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc

The trū Shrimp Companies, Inc is an early-stage seafood and biopolymer production company pioneering the development and commercialization of a scalable, shallow-water indoor aquaculture technology platform. To date, we have focused nearly exclusively on research and development and now intend to commercialize our technology platform

