Abbisko, AstraZeneca Team Up on Lung Cancer Drug Combo After China Trial Clearance

The partnership follows regulatory clearance in China for a Phase 1/2 study evaluating Abbisko’s oral PD-L1 inhibitor, lumipodlin (ABSK043), alongside AstraZeneca’s EGFR-targeted therapy, TAGRISSO (osimertinib).

China Clears Phase 1/2 Combination Study

The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for the study on May 20, 2026.

The multicenter, open-label Phase 1/2 trial will assess the safety and efficacy of combining lumipodlin with Tagrisso in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors carry EGFR mutations and express PD-L1.

Abbisko will lead the Phase 2 study, while both companies will share responsibilities for conducting the clinical trial.

Combination Targets Persistent Treatment Gap

Lumipodlin is being developed as a potentially first-in-class oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor.

Third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), including osimertinib, have become the standard first-line treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC.

However, according to Abbisko, patients with tumors that have both EGFR mutations and high PD-L1 expression typically derive less benefit from EGFR-TKI treatment than those with low or no PD-L1 expression.

AstraZeneca Expands Collaboration Pipeline

On Thursday, Hong Kong-based CSPC Pharmaceutical Group announced a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AstraZeneca to develop novel small nucleic acid drug candidates using its proprietary siRNA drug discovery and extrahepatic targeted delivery platforms.

CSPC will receive a $30 million upfront payment and could earn up to $540 million in development milestones, up to $1.2 billion in sales milestones, and single-digit sales-based royalties.

Under the agreement, the companies will jointly discover and develop preclinical candidates for two renal disease targets.

AstraZeneca Faces Texas Medicaid Settlement

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reached a $33.998 million settlement with AstraZeneca to resolve allegations that the company used an illegal kickback scheme to influence prescriptions reimbursed by Texas Medicaid.

Paxton sued AstraZeneca, alleging the company offered free nursing services, reimbursement support, and funded third parties to deploy nurses and other healthcare professionals to promote AstraZeneca drugs to providers under the guise of non-branded counseling.

AZN Stock Price Activity: AstraZeneca shares were up 5.21% at $189.49 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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