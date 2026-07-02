Bayer Reorganizes US Glyphosate Business after Roundup Legal Win

The company said the move is designed to better align its U.S. glyphosate operations with market-specific needs while maintaining its commitment to supplying Roundup brands and other glyphosate products.

New Unit To Oversee U. Glyphosate Operations

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Ruveon will manage all aspects of Bayer’s U.S. glyphosate business, including pricing, go-to-market strategies, production, and logistics.

The company said the unit will assume full responsibility for the business while continuing to operate within the Bayer Group.

According to Bayer, the consolidation represents an execution step within its previously announced Five-Year Framework, which seeks to strengthen the Crop Science division by optimizing crop protection operations in an increasingly competitive market.

The company expects the new structure to make Ruveon more agile in the commodity-driven glyphosate market, where specialized commercial and operational strategies are needed to address evolving competitive dynamics.

Leadership Team Announced

Bayer has appointed Alfonso Alba Ordóñez as chief executive officer of Ruveon.

Steve Knodle will serve as executive vice president and head of commercial business at Ruveon.

Supreme Court Ruling Reduced Roundup Litigation Risk For Bayer

The ruling significantly limits Roundup litigation risk by reaffirming that conflicting state tort claims cannot override EPA-approved labeling under federal law. It also reinforces the EPA’s conclusion that glyphosate is safe when used as directed.

BAYRY Stock Price Activity: Bayer shares were up 8.75% at $15.06 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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