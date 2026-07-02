Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said consumers can only determine whether they are getting fair pricing when companies make billing transparent and easy to verify, while criticizing industries like healthcare for obscuring costs.

Price Transparency Over Hidden Costs In Healthcare

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Cuban argued that the only way to know whether a person or company received a fair price is when vendors clearly allow customers to match what they paid with what they were supposed to pay.

"There is only one way to know if you or your company got a good price for anything – The vendor makes it easy for you to match the price you paid, to the price you were supposed to pay," Cuban wrote.

He added, "Great companies with great prices want you to know you paid a great price."

Cuban also criticized industries where pricing is not transparent.

"Shitty companies, like most of healthcare, don’t want you to be able to match the price you paid to the price you were supposed to be charged," he wrote, arguing that lack of clarity makes overbilling harder to detect.

He further said, "It’s the number one way to know if you are getting ripped off."

US Warns Hospitals Over Price Transparency

Kennedy accused hospitals of keeping Americans in the dark about healthcare costs and pledged stricter enforcement.

Federal hospital price transparency rules, introduced during President Donald Trump’s first term, required hospitals to publicly post the prices they charged for medical services in a consumer-accessible format.

Officials said the renewed enforcement effort aimed to ensure hospitals provided complete and accurate pricing data rather than estimates or incomplete disclosures.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock