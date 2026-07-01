Innovent, Eli Lilly Partner to Commercialize Breast Cancer Drug in China

Innovent Biologics, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday entered into a distribution and promotion agreement for Eli Lilly’s breast cancer therapy Verzenios (abemaciclib) in mainland China.

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Under the deal, Innovent will oversee the product’s importation, marketing, distribution and promotion, while Lilly will continue to manufacture, supply, and develop the medicine.

The collaboration gives Innovent exclusive commercialization rights for Verzenios in mainland China, with Lilly remaining the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) for the therapy.

Verzenios Approved Across Multiple Breast Cancer Indications

Verzenios, a CDK4 & 6 inhibitor developed by Lilly, has received approval in China for several breast cancer indications.

Doctors use the therapy with endocrine therapy, including tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor, as adjuvant treatment for adults with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, node-positive early breast cancer that carries a high risk of recurrence.

Doctors also use it to treat hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

They can administer the treatment with an aromatase inhibitor as an initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women or combine it with fulvestrant for patients whose disease has progressed after prior endocrine therapy.

In addition, doctors use Verzenios in combination with imlunestrant to treat adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have previously received endocrine therapy.

Partnership Seeks to Expand Patient Access

Verzenios became the first CDK4 & 6 inhibitor included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) Class B in 2021.

In 2025, its listing was renewed, extending reimbursement coverage across both early and advanced breast cancer indications.

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