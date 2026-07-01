Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Eli Lilly logo on smartphone against a multi-colored background
July 1, 2026 1:09 PM 2 min read

Innovent, Eli Lilly Partner to Commercialize Breast Cancer Drug in China

Innovent Biologics, Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) on Tuesday entered into a distribution and promotion agreement for Eli Lilly’s breast cancer therapy Verzenios (abemaciclib) in mainland China.

• Eli Lilly stock is facing resistance. Why is LLY stock retreating?

Under the deal, Innovent will oversee the product’s importation, marketing, distribution and promotion, while Lilly will continue to manufacture, supply, and develop the medicine.

The collaboration gives Innovent exclusive commercialization rights for Verzenios in mainland China, with Lilly remaining the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) for the therapy.

Verzenios Approved Across Multiple Breast Cancer Indications

Verzenios, a CDK4 & 6 inhibitor developed by Lilly, has received approval in China for several breast cancer indications.

Doctors use the therapy with endocrine therapy, including tamoxifen or an aromatase inhibitor, as adjuvant treatment for adults with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-negative, node-positive early breast cancer that carries a high risk of recurrence.

Doctors also use it to treat hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

They can administer the treatment with an aromatase inhibitor as an initial endocrine-based therapy for postmenopausal women or combine it with fulvestrant for patients whose disease has progressed after prior endocrine therapy.

In addition, doctors use Verzenios in combination with imlunestrant to treat adults with estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have previously received endocrine therapy.

Partnership Seeks to Expand Patient Access

Verzenios became the first CDK4 & 6 inhibitor included in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) Class B in 2021.

In 2025, its listing was renewed, extending reimbursement coverage across both early and advanced breast cancer indications.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved