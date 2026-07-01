Haleon Bets on Microsoft AI To Support Growth and Reach One Billion More Consumers by 2030

The agreement aims to increase the adoption of AI-powered tools across the business while strengthening Haleon’s digital infrastructure with advanced security, identity, and agentic AI capabilities.

AI Collaboration Targets Productivity And Business Transformation

The partnership builds on Haleon’s existing use of Microsoft 365 Copilot and helps employees automate repetitive tasks, improve collaboration, and dedicate more time to higher-value work.

The companies also plan to jointly develop AI applications across several key business functions, including consumer insights, innovation, supply chain management, and commercial execution.

Haleon expects these initiatives to support faster scientific research, speed up clinical content development, improve marketing personalization, and strengthen forecasting and business decision-making.

Focus On Consumer Insights And Operational Efficiency

According to the company, expanding its AI capabilities will provide deeper insights into changing consumer preferences while helping accelerate product innovation and streamline operations from manufacturing through commercial activities.

Haleon said it intends to use the technology investments to respond more quickly to growing consumer demand, deliver more personalized health products, and improve product availability across global markets.

The company added that these efforts support its broader objective of reaching one billion more consumers by 2030 while delivering industry-leading shareholder returns.

Azure, Copilot And Agentic AI Form Core Of Strategy

As part of the agreement, Haleon will continue using Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform and Microsoft Copilot as a foundation for its enterprise AI initiatives.

The company said Azure’s scalable infrastructure, analytics capabilities, and enterprise-grade security features will help protect data, systems, and AI-powered workflows as it expands AI deployment responsibly and securely.

Haleon also plans to advance its use of next-generation agentic AI, enabling intelligent digital agents that can assist teams in identifying opportunities sooner, responding more quickly to changing conditions, and supporting better outcomes for consumers, customers, and healthcare professionals.

The company said the collaboration aligns with its ambition to build an AI-powered, decision-intelligent enterprise where data and insights enable faster, smarter, and more consumer-focused decision-making.

HLN Price Action: Haleon shares were up 0.48% at $9.37 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Poetra.RH via Shutterstock