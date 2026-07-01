Can-Fite Highlights Survival Outcomes In Pancreatic Cancer Patients

The results support advancing the drug into a Phase 2b study combining Namodenoson with chemotherapy, the company said.

The open-label trial enrolled 20 patients whose disease had progressed after standard therapies. Fourteen received Namodenoson as third-line treatment, five as second-line therapy and one as a fourth-line treatment.

According to the company, Namodenoson was well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with previous clinical studies.

Can-Fite Reports Positive Safety And Survival Findings

Following an extended follow-up period, the company conducted an updated survival analysis in the third-line cohort. It focused on eight patients who survived at least two months after starting treatment.

The analysis excluded patients with rapidly progressive disease who were considered unlikely to benefit from systemic therapy.

Among these eight evaluable patients, the median overall survival exceeded five months. The company said 62.5% of patients survived at least 5 months, while 37.5% survived at least 7 months.

Two patients were still alive at the data cutoff.

One continued to receive Namodenoson treatment, while another had been followed for nearly nine months. The company also reported durable disease control, including progression-free survival extending beyond seven months.

Third-Line Patients Show Durable Overall Survival

Can-Fite said the updated findings identified a subset of heavily pretreated patients who achieved prolonged survival despite receiving Namodenoson as third-line therapy, supporting continued clinical development of the drug.

The company also highlighted that among the five second-line patients, one remained alive more than 18 months after initiating Namodenoson, making that patient the longest survivor in the study.

Company Plans Phase 2b Combination Study

Based on the updated results and discussions with the study’s principal investigator, Can-Fite plans to advance Namodenoson into a Phase 2b study combining the drug with chemotherapy.

CANF Stock Price Activity: Can Fite Biopharma shares were trading higher 61.62% at $4.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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