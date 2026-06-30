Genmab/AbbVie Lymphoma Trial Meets Main Goal, Analyst Eyes Bigger Market Opportunity

Genmab A/S – ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) on Monday shared topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 trial.

The trial evaluated the combination of fixed-duration epcoritamab and lenalidomide, compared to standard-of-care, rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who received at least one prior line of treatment.

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Genmab and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) continue to evaluate epcoritamab as a monotherapy and in combination across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies.

Phase 3 Trial Meets Primary Progression-Free Survival Goal

The trial met its primary objective, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS).

The risk of disease progression and death was reduced by 60% (HR 0.40) and 56% (HR 0.44), based on different censoring rules in the U.S. and outside the U.S., respectively.

The safety profile of epcoritamab when administered in combination with lenalidomide was consistent with the previously reported safety profiles of the individual agents (epcoritamab or lenalidomide).

Convenience Advantage

William Blair on Monday wrote, “Importantly, the HR is largely consistent across both approaches, and shows meaningful improvements over standard-of-care R-GemOx. In addition, the efficacy is roughly on par with comparator regimens but with key advantages on convenience that we believe may support stronger physician adoption.”

Analyst Sees Label Expansion and Larger Market Opportunity

Analyst Matt Phipps said the positive EPCORE DLBCL-4 results support a potential label expansion into the second-line-plus DLBCL population, which Genmab estimates at about 21,000 patients.

He added that the data also boosts confidence in the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-2 trial in frontline DLBCL, expected to read out in 2026 and targeting a significantly larger market of roughly 70,000 patients.

William Blair sees the potential for up to $8 billion in revenue for these three assets alone, including Darzalex, Kesimpta, and Tecvayli.

Phipps expects the three drugs to drive significant upside to the company’s current market cap of just over $16 billion, and therefore rates Genmab Outperform.

GMAB Stock Price Activity: Genmab shares were up 5.65% at $27.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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