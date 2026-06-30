EXCLUSIVE: Modular Medical Advances Commercial Rollout With First Active Users Of Pivot Insulin Pump

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) , on Tuesday, announced that the first patients have completed onboarding and training and are now actively using the Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump in real-world settings.

New Commercial Milestone As Patients Begin Using Pivot

The milestone marks the transition of the Pivot pump from development into active patient use and represents a significant step in Modular Medical’s commercialization strategy.

The company will now begin collecting real-world utilization data and user feedback to support broader adoption and continued product deployment optimization.

"For the first time, patients are using Pivot to manage their insulin therapy, validating our vision of creating a simpler, more accessible pump solution for people who have historically remained on multiple daily injections," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical.

"This is only the beginning of our efforts to address this substantial market opportunity, and we look forward to gathering real-world data and feedback, as we seek to scale adoption and achieve long-term growth," Besser commented.

Pivot Pump Recently Entered US Commercial Market

Last week, the insulin delivery technology provider said its Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump is now commercially available in the U.S., marking its transition to a commercial-stage medical device company.

In April, Modular Medical priced a registered direct offering consisting of 750,000 shares at $4.50 per share, with gross proceeds of approximately $3.4 million.

FDA Clearance Paved The Way For Commercial Rollout

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for the company’s Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump.

The Pivot is the first two-part tubeless patch pump featuring a removable 3 mL reservoir, disposable battery, smartphone connectivity for bolus and monitoring, and true electronic accuracy without tubes or constant wear.

"We now shift focus to our rapid commercialization strategy, additional software enhancements, and European CE Mark progress in the second half of 2026. We look forward to providing operational and adoption updates in the coming months," Besser commented during the FDA approval.

MODD Stock Price Activity: Modular Medical shares were down 5.12% at $4.63 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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