U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday announced the return of the Presidential Fitness Test and launched GetActive.gov/kids, a new federal initiative aimed at promoting physical activity among children as part of President Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda.

Kennedy joined more than 75 children at the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, New Jersey, to kick off the initiative, with students participating in fitness exercises alongside Kennedy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) and WWE stars including Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H.

HHS said GetActive.gov/kids will provide resources for parents, schools and communities to help children build healthier daily habits and stay physically active.

Childhood Obesity In Focus

Kennedy said the program’s return comes as the U.S. faces worsening child health outcomes.

In a Monday interview on Fox News’s Jesse Watters Primetime, Kennedy said the test will include sprints, pull-ups, push-ups and other physical challenges.

"Our children are now the sickest children in the world," Kennedy said. He also described American children as among the most obese globally.

He said childhood obesity has risen from 3% in 1960 to roughly 20% today. He added that about 40% of U.S. adults are obese, while roughly 70% are overweight or obese. Kennedy also blamed modern diets, saying around 70% of Americans’ calories now come from ultra-processed foods.

Kennedy has repeatedly criticized ultra-processed foods and high-sugar products as part of his broader Make America Healthy Again agenda, arguing that diet plays a major role in America’s chronic disease burden.

HHS said nearly 1 in 5 children in the U.S. is overweight or obese. The agency also said 77% of young Americans are ineligible for military service, with poor health and physical fitness among the leading reasons.

Broader MAHA Push

Kennedy said restoring daily physical activity is critical to reversing long-term health decline among American children.

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